Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams after Daytona 500

With a little good, comes some bad. Or maybe it is the other way around.

Either way, racing at Daytona International Speedway can provide good moments and bad moments for drivers and teams.

Here’s a look at the good news and bad news for full-time NASCAR teams after Daytona:

23XI Racing — Good news: Bubba Wallace finished fifth, marking the third time in seven Daytona 500 starts that he’s placed in the top five. Bad news: Tyler Reddick was in a crash and finished 29th. His average finish in six Daytona 500 starts is 30.8. His best Daytona 500 finish is 27th in 2019 and 2021.

Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Michael McDowell earned a starting spot on the front row. Todd Gilliland led a career-high 16 laps in the Daytona 500; Bad news: All three FRM cars finished 35th or worse in the Daytona 500. Gilliland (35th) was eliminated by an accident, McDowell (36th) had mechanical issues, and Kaz Grala (38th) was eliminated by an accident.

Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: William Byron won, giving the organization its first Daytona 500 victory since 2014. Alex Bowman placed second, giving Hendrick Motorsports its fourth 1-2 finish in the Daytona 500. The series heads to Atlanta this weekend. The last time the series raced there, Byron won in July. Bad news: This marked the first time since 2014 that Hendrick Motorsports did not have a car start on the front row of the Daytona 500.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Christopher Bell won his qualifying race Thursday and finished third in the Daytona 500. Bad news: Martin Truex Jr. is winless in 20 career Daytona 500 starts.

JTG Daugherty Racing — Good news: After last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will always be known as a Daytona 500 champion. Bad news: His reign as defending Daytona 500 champion ended Monday with a 31st-place finish.

Kaulig Racing — Good news: AJ Allmendinger ran all 800 miles Monday, finishing sixth in the Daytona 500 and 10th in the Xfinity race that followed. Bad news: AJ Allmendinger was first to the Cup drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 but there’s no award for that (just a photo).

#NASCAR … ⁦@AJDinger⁩ is the first to arrive to the Daytona 500 drivers meeting. pic.twitter.com/73TgQDZvrK — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) February 19, 2024

Legacy Motor Club — Good news: John Hunter Nemechek finished seventh and Erik Jones placed eighth in the Daytona 500. It’s the first time that the renamed organization, which debuted in 2023, had two top 10s in the same race. Bad news: Jimmie Johnson was collected in an early crash and finished 28th, four laps behind the leaders.

Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Austin Hill won the season-opening Xfinity race for the third year in a row for the organization. Bad news: Kyle Busch is winless in 19 career Daytona 500 starts. Austin Dillon finished 37th. Since winning at Daytona in August 2022, Dillon has finished 33rd or worse in the last three races there.

Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Had one car in the top 25 (Riley Herbst was 24th). Bad news: Had one car outside the top 25 (Justin Haley was 26th).

RFK Racing — Good news: Chris Buescher’s wife delivered the couple’s second child a few days before the Daytona 500. Bad news: Brad Keselowski saw his hopes to win his first Daytona 500 end in a crash late in the event. He finished 33rd.

Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One Alex Bowman noses into the back of William Byron, turning him into Brad Keselowski, and sends the No. 6 up the race track collecting at least 18 cars at Daytona.

Spire Motorsports — Good news: Corey LaJoie finished fourth, tying his career-best finish. He finished fourth at Atlanta last March. Could he repeat that performance this weekend there? Bad news: Carson Hocevar finished last in the Daytona 500 after he was involved in an accident in the opening laps.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Good news: Noah Gragson placed ninth and Chase Briscoe was 10th, giving the team two top 10s. Bad news: SHR did not have a car place in the top 15 in either Atlanta race last year. The series races in Atlanta this weekend.

Team Penske — Good news: Daytona is over. Bad news: Ryan Blaney left with two damaged cars after he was involved in crashes in his qualifying race and the Daytona 500. Joey Logano was eliminated by an accident. Austin Cindric was collected in a crash and finished 22nd.

Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Although co-owner Pitbull couldn’t stay to do the pre-race concert Monday, he’s committed to performing before the 2025 Daytona 500. Bad news: Daniel Suarez was collected in a crash and placed 34th. Ross Chastain saw his hopes to win end in a crash on the last lap.

Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Daytona is over. Bad news: Harrison Burton’s car was damaged in an incident in his qualifying race, and he finished 39th in the Daytona 500 after he was a part of a crash in the opening laps.