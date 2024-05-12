 Skip navigation
Top News

Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Wells Fargo prize money: Rory McIlroy closing on Phil Mickelson for second in all-time Tour earnings
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy cruises to fourth Wells Fargo win, eyes fifth major at PGA Championship
Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Winning streak over, Nelly Korda excited about what lies ahead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_sagstromintv_240512.jpg
Emotional Sagstrom after CFC: ‘Wasn’t meant to be’
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
HLs: Zhang battles to win Cognizant Founders Cup
nbc_golf_lpga_rosezhangintv_240512.jpg
Zhang ‘still shaking’ after Cognizant comeback win

Darlington Cup Series results: Brad Keselowski wins

  
Published May 12, 2024 06:50 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ford Performance has won its first race of the 2024 NASCAR season.

2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski delivered the win Sunday at Darlington Raceway. He passed both Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick after the two drivers made contact with each other and sustained flat tires in the final stage.

MORE: Darlington Cup results

Keselowski led the final nine laps and captured his first win since Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Michael McDowell all scored top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson, who led 15 laps and won stage 1, finished 34th after a tire issue spun him into the outside wall. This was his first DNF since Atlanta in February.

Reddick finished 32nd after leading a race-high 174 laps and winning stage 2.