Darlington Cup Series results: Brad Keselowski wins

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ford Performance has won its first race of the 2024 NASCAR season.

2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski delivered the win Sunday at Darlington Raceway. He passed both Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick after the two drivers made contact with each other and sustained flat tires in the final stage.

Keselowski led the final nine laps and captured his first win since Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Michael McDowell all scored top-10 finishes.

Kyle Larson, who led 15 laps and won stage 1, finished 34th after a tire issue spun him into the outside wall. This was his first DNF since Atlanta in February.

Reddick finished 32nd after leading a race-high 174 laps and winning stage 2.