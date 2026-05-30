Hunter Lawrence wins 450 Pala Pro Motocross opener, Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan score top-fives

PALA, California: Hunter Lawrence took the lead early from Mikkel Haarup at Fox Raceway and then held off a charge by Jorge Prado to win the first moto of the 2026 Pro Motocross Championship.

Hunter wins Moto 1, top-fives for Jett and Haiden

Mikkel Haarup snatched the early lead in his debut on a 450 Triumph, but Hunter was not to be denied. He took the top position away on Lap 1 and held it for the remainder of the the first moto of the 2026 season.

Haarup faded quickly, giving second to Jorge Prado and third to Chase Sexton in the opening laps.

There is bad blood between Hunter and Prado, which gave the Spanish rider extra momentum. Prado kept Hunter in sight through the first half of the moto. In the second half, Hunter stretched his advantage as Prado lost pace.

Hunter ultimately finished more than eight seconds ahead of Prado.

Justin Cooper took third away from Chase Sexton on Lap 4 and held off a late race charge from Jett Lawrence to finish fifth.

Jett had a bad start after getting pinched in traffic. He completed the first lap outside of the top 15. The news was worse for Haiden Deegan, who slipped outside the top 20.

The two riders found one another on Lap 2 and the rivalry was fully engaged. He spent most of the remainder of the race within a position of one another. Deegan momentarily passed Jett in the first half of the race, but Jett quickly regained the spot.

Jett finished fourth with Deegan scoring a top-five in his 450 Motocross debut.

Sexton crashed on Lap 12 and fell to seventh.

Eli Tomac crashed with Garrett Marchbanks on Lap 1. Both were slow to rise. Tomac moved across the track after a split lane and was run into by Marchbanks.

Tomac required assistance off the track. He was awake and alert following the crash, but was transferred to a local hospital.

Moto 1 Results