Haas Factory Team will add RFK Racing engineer to be Cole Custer’s crew chief in 2025

Aaron Kramer, the lead engineer for Chris Buescher’s team at RFK Racing, will move to Haas Factory Team next season and be Cole Custer’s crew chief.

RFK Racing and Haas Factory Team will have a technical alliance next season.

The 2025 season marks the return to Cup for Custer, who ran in Cup from 2020-22, winning one race. He has been in the Xfinity Series since, winning the series title last year.

The 35-year-old Kramer has been an engineer with RFK Racing since 2016. He has been the lead engineer on Buescher’s team since last year.

“Aaron’s engineering pedigree and his history with RFK Racing are great assets for Haas Factory Team. We’re proud to have him join our team,” said Joe Custer, president, Haas Factory Team, in a statement from the team.

“NASCAR, and the Cup Series in particular, has become very engineering-driven. Limited track time and the nuances of the NextGen car have put a premium on simulation and data, and to really maximize all that information, you need people who can apply that information to the car and work closely with the driver to fine-tune the car.

“Aaron is that person, and we’re confident he can build a team of like-minded people who will have our race team ready to go for 2025.”

This will be Kramer’s first time as a crew chief in NASCAR.

“This is a great opportunity and I’m very grateful for it,” Kramer said in a statement from the team. “I’ve been working toward the crew chief position since I was racing go-karts in high school. It’s a proud moment to have it come with Haas Factory Team. Their alliance with RFK makes the learning curve a little less steep because I’m very familiar with the people and processes at RFK.

“Having Cole as the driver is a huge asset. He’s highly motivated and dedicated to his craft. He puts in the time away from the track so that he’s ready every time he climbs into the racecar. That’s what you want as a crew chief. We’re going to push each other and support each other to get the best results possible.”