NASCAR weekend schedule at 2024 Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The Xfinity Series is back in action after three weekends off. In the Cup Series, three races remain until the regular season ends.

Chris Buescher won last year’s Cup race at Michigan, giving Ford its ninth consecutive victory at the 2-mile track. John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Xfinity race and is entered in Saturday’s race.

NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win Austin Dillon keeps Richmond victory but remains outside a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

Michigan International Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 24% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 47% chance of showers at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for high of 74 degrees and a 66% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a 75 degrees and a 38% chance of showers at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, August 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — ARCA Series

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 - 2:15 p.m. —ARCA practice

2:30 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

3:30 - 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:10 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, August 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

12:35 - 1:20 p.m. —Cup practice (USA, MRN)

1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, MRN)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (125 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, August 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity