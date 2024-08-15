 Skip navigation
Pete Alonso
Athletics vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 15
Saves and Steals: Devin Williams nails down first two saves
Saves and Steals: Devin Williams nails down first two saves
Syndication: The Enquirer
Naomi Osaka, fellow past champions Wawrinka, Thiem and Andreescu given US Open wild cards

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NASCAR weekend schedule at 2024 Michigan International Speedway

  
Published August 15, 2024 07:00 AM

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend.

The Xfinity Series is back in action after three weekends off. In the Cup Series, three races remain until the regular season ends.

Chris Buescher won last year’s Cup race at Michigan, giving Ford its ninth consecutive victory at the 2-mile track. John Hunter Nemechek won last year’s Xfinity race and is entered in Saturday’s race.

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win
Austin Dillon keeps Richmond victory but remains outside a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

Michigan International Speedway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 80 degrees and a 24% chance of scattered thunderstorms at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 47% chance of showers at the start of Cup practice. The forecast calls for high of 74 degrees and a 66% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a 75 degrees and a 38% chance of showers at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, August 16

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. — ARCA Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. —ARCA practice
  • 2:30 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 3:30 - 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 4:10 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps/200 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

Saturday, August 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 12:35 - 1:20 p.m. —Cup practice (USA, MRN)
  • 1:20 - 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA, MRN)
  • 3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (125 laps/250 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, August 18

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:30 p.m. — Cup race (200 laps/400 miles; USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)