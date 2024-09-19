 Skip navigation
How to watch Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol

  
Published September 19, 2024 12:00 PM

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to run Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The race is also the final of the regular season.

Earnhardt is making his first series start since placing fifth at Homestead last October. Earnhardt ran at Bristol last September, placing 30th after an ignition issue sideline him late in the event. Justin Allgaier won last year’s race at Bristol.

AUTO: JUL 19 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
Nick Sanchez to drive for Big Machine Racing in Xfinity Series in 2025
The 23-year-old driver will move up from the Truck Series.

Details for Friday’s Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:31 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:40 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. … Practice begins at 2 p.m. … Qualifying begins at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:23 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 7:24 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) on the 0.533-mile high-banked concrete track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on CW. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 7 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for clear skies, a high of 73 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier led a race-high 110 laps on the way to winning last September for the second time there in the series. Daniel Hemric was second. John Hunter Nemechek placed third.