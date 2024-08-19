 Skip navigation
How to watch Monday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:00 AM

Nearly 150 laps remain in the NASCAR Cup race, which will resume Monday morning at Michigan International Speedway.

The USA Network broadcast will resume at 11 a.m. ET. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Chase Elliott led when the race was stopped Sunday after 51 of 200 laps.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies when the race restarts. There is less than a 5% chance of rain for when the race will run.

Details for Monday’s Cup race at Michigan International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: Drivers are to be at their cars at 10:40 a.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 11:05 a.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (400 miles) on the 2-mile track. … 51 laps have been run.

STAGES: Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 11 a.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees and a 2% chance of rain.

AT THIS POINT: Chase Elliott leads the race after 51 of 200 laps. Bubba Wallace won the opening stage.