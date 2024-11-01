How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR 2024 Xfinity playoff race at Martinsville Speedway on CW

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 field will be set with the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, November 2.

A.J. Allmendinger (winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway) and Austin Hill (Homestead-Miami Speedway) have clinched spots in the Nov. 9 title race at Phoenix Raceway.

Of the other six playoff drivers vying for the remaining two spots, Justin Allgaier (plus-35 points) and Cole Custer (plus-28) are above the cutline.

Chandler Smith (minus-28), Jesse Love (minus-35), Sam Mayer (minus-47) and Sammy Smith (minus-95) are below the cutline.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:08 p.m. by Cathleen Bell, VP of customer research and insights for National Debt Relief. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:17 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3:40 p.m. ... Motor Racing Outreach chaplain Billy Mauldin will give the invocation at 4:01 p.m. ... Jocelyn Augustine of William Byrd High School in Vinton, Virginia, will sing the national anthem at 4:02 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (131.5 miles) on the 0.526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race with Countdown to Green starting at 3:30 p.m. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 68 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

LAST TIME AT MARTINSVILLE: In the April 6 race, Aric Almirola led a race-high 148 of 251 laps and won in overtime over Sam Mayer and Chandler Smith.

LAST YEAR AT MARTINSVILLE: In the Oct. 28, 2023 race, Justin Allgaier went from third to first on the last lap to take the victory as Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed tangled while battling for the lead.