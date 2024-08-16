How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Michigan, start time, forecast

The Xfinity Series is back in action after three weeks off.

The series has six races left before the playoffs begin. The series last raced at Indianapolis last month. Riley Herbst won with a dramatic last-lap pass.

Cole Custer is the series leader. Justin Allgaier is second in the standings, 56 points behind Custer.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:27 p.m. by Dr. John Maino, Michigan International Speedway medical director. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:36 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 2:55 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:18 p.m. … The Canadian anthem will be performed at 3:19 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:20 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) on the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 30. Stage 2 ends at Lap 60.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 75 degrees and a 33% chance of isolated thunderstorms at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led a race-high 65 laps on the way to winning. Josh Berry placed second. Brandon Jones finished third.

