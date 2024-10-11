How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval

The second round of the Cup Series playoffs will end Sunday at the Charlotte Roval.

The playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers.

Chase Elliott enters the race holding the final transfer spot. The four drivers below the cutline are Joey Logano (-13 points), Daniel Suarez (-20), Austin Cindric (-29) and Chase Briscoe (-32).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte Roval

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:26 p.m. by Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards, members of the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:38 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:20 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:18 p.m. by Kyle Petty. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:19 p.m. by Josh Sanders, season 25 first runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice.”

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (248.52 miles) on the 2.28-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger won last year’s race. William Byron was second. Kyle Busch finished third.

