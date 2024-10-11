How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Browns vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lmpid4vzvwyzhpzhn6eo
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Top Clips

nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_241011.jpg
Henry talks career and current state with Ravens
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_241011.jpg
Florio on Rodgers presser, Watson dilemma and more
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeinterview_241011.jpg
Ohio State vs. Oregon will be a ‘litmus test’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Browns vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lmpid4vzvwyzhpzhn6eo
The 15 biggest visits on tap for this weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Top Clips

nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_241011.jpg
Henry talks career and current state with Ravens
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_241011.jpg
Florio on Rodgers presser, Watson dilemma and more
nbc_dps_toddblackledgeinterview_241011.jpg
Ohio State vs. Oregon will be a ‘litmus test’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval

  
Published October 11, 2024 03:00 PM

The second round of the Cup Series playoffs will end Sunday at the Charlotte Roval.

The playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight drivers.

Chase Elliott enters the race holding the final transfer spot. The four drivers below the cutline are Joey Logano (-13 points), Daniel Suarez (-20), Austin Cindric (-29) and Chase Briscoe (-32).

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte Roval

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:26 p.m. by Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards, members of the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame class. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:38 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:20 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 1:50 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:18 p.m. by Kyle Petty. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:19 p.m. by Josh Sanders, season 25 first runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice.”

DISTANCE: The race is 109 laps (248.52 miles) on the 2.28-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. … Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger won last year’s race. William Byron was second. Kyle Busch finished third.