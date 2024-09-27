How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

The second round of the Cup playoffs begins Sunday at Kansas Speedway.

Twelve drivers remain. Kyle Larson, coming off his win last weekend in Bristol, leads the points.

Joey Logano holds the final transfer spot entering this three-race round.

Austin Cindric (-3 points), Daniel Suarez (-6), Alex Bowman (-7) and Chase Briscoe (-7) are below the cutline.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:54 p.m. by Tara Davis-Woodhall, 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the women’s long jump and Hunter Woodall, 2024 Paralympic gold medalist in the men’s 400. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:05 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 2 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 2:15 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:46 p.m. by Pastor Jeff Carlson from New Haven Seventh-Day Adventist Church. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 80. Stage 2 ends at Lap 165.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by .001 seconds in May in the closest finish in series history. Chase Elliott was third. Tyler Reddick won last year’s playoff race. Denny Hamlin was second. Erik Jones placed third.

