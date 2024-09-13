 Skip navigation
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Watkins Glen

  
Published September 13, 2024 02:50 PM

Watkins Glen hosts its first Cup playoff race Sunday, the middle race in the opening round.

Joey Logano secured his spot in the second round with his win last weekend at Atlanta. That leaves 15 drivers vying for 11 spots in the next round. Ty Gibbs holds the final transfer spot. Brad Keselowski is one point behind Gibbs.

This weekend features a new tire for Cup teams that is expected to produce a three-second difference in lap times over a 20-lap run.

AUTO: JUN 30 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Watkins Glen playoff race
Hendrick Motorsports seeks its sixth consecutive Cup win at Watkins Glen this weekend.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 2:55 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:06 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12 p.m. … Drivers meeting will be at 1:55 p.m. …Driver introductions will be at 2:20 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 2:46 p.m. by Brady Bond. … The national anthem will be performed by Claudia Hoyser at 2:48p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (220.5 miles) on the 2.45-mile road course.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 20. Stage 2 ends at Lap 40.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on USA. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: William Byron gave Hendrick Motorsports its fifth consecutive win at this track last year. Denny Hamlin was second. Christopher Bell placed third.