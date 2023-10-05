iRacing acquires NASCAR simulation-style console license, will develop game for 2025

iRacing will bring its simulation-style racing to video game consoles in 2025 after taking over the NASCAR Team Properties’ simulation-style console games license.

NASCAR, iRacing and Motorsport Games announced the move Thursday morning. iRacing acquired the license from 704Games, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games.

The iRacing console game will be available on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, Nintendo Switch and the Steam marketplace. According to Thursday’s announcement, the untitled game will include every track and every driver.

Motorsport Games took over the NASCAR simulation-style console game license in 2018 with the acquisition of majority equity in 704Games. The company released NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR 21: Ignition and NASCAR Rivals.

Together with @iRacing, we're set to deliver a brand-new NASCAR simulation-style console game in 2025 with everything you've been asking for.



Every Driver.



Every Track.



Every Feeling.



Everything. pic.twitter.com/iXxb2bxgLh — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 5, 2023

“When we were approached with the option to acquire the license for the simulation-style NASCAR console game, which was the console game and franchise that we were dreaming about doing, it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said iRacing President Tony Gardner.

“Having the ability to build a NASCAR console game is a privilege we promise to execute with the utmost care. We look forward to working diligently with NASCAR industry stakeholders to deliver a product that provides an amazing experience for the gaming community and NASCAR fans worldwide.”

iRacing has been the home of simulation-style NASCAR racing on PCs since 2010. This relationship has grown to the point that iRacing is now the “official simulation partner” of NASCAR. iRacing runs the $100,000-to-win eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, as well as numerous other official series.

The relationship between iRacing and NASCAR has led to changes in recent seasons. The simulation and engineering abilities helped NASCAR test tracks inside of the LA Memorial Coliseum and on the streets of Chicago before bringing the races to life. The reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway was developed in iRacing before the actual work began.

“NASCAR has the most passionate fans in the world and a vast community that is just as passionate about gaming,” said NASCAR Managing Director Esports and Gaming Nick Rend. “What’s more, there continues to be tremendous opportunity to connect with millions of potential new fans in the gaming space.

“iRacing has been an incredible partner and ambassador for the NASCAR industry for more than a decade. We thank Motorsport Games for its efforts over the years and are ready to work with iRacing to deliver a best-in-class simulation-style NASCAR console game that’s exciting for the gaming community and allows our fans to connect with the sport in an impactful, meaningful way.”

