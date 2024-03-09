 Skip navigation
Joey Logano paces Cup field in Phoenix practice session

  
Published March 8, 2024 07:26 PM

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano posted the fastest lap in Cup practice Friday at Phoenix Raceway, but Christopher Bell showed the most speed over a longer set of laps.

Cup teams had a 50-minute session Friday to get acquainted with the new short track package and a new tire from Goodyear. The new package includes a 3-inch spoiler, a simplified diffuser and simplified diffuser strakes.

Logano’s Ford posted the fastest lap at 131.167 mph. Toyotas took the next three spots: Denny Hamlin (131.081 mph), Tyler Reddick (131.066) and John Hunter Nemechek (130.985). Logano’s teammate, Austin Cindric, completed the top five with a lap of 130.976 mph.

The top Chevrolet was Chase Elliott. He was seventh on the speed chart with a lap of 130.747 mph.

Bell was eighth on the speed chart for one lap but had the fastest average over 15, 20 and 25 consecutive laps. Bubba Wallace had the fastest average over 10 consecutive laps.

Hamlin was encouraged by the speed of the Toyotas after the manufacturer’s recent struggles at Phoenix. Toyota cars have led only 15 laps in the four races at Phoenix in the Next Gen era.

“We are not our normal three tenths off in practice that we are usually are,” he said after Friday’s practice. “We made some big setup changes, from our car in the past over the last couple of years, just trying something different to try to get better at this track.

"(Phoenix has) been the 11 car’s by far weakest oval, so trying to get better at it. I think we’ve taken a step in the right direction.”