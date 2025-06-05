 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun are struggling at start of rebuild with losses in six of first seven games
Pablo Lopez
Twins’ Pablo López expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball lessons to learn one-third of the way through the season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun are struggling at start of rebuild with losses in six of first seven games
Pablo Lopez
Twins’ Pablo López expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks because of a strained shoulder
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Fantasy Baseball lessons to learn one-third of the way through the season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Judges rule in favor of NASCAR in key matter with 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports

  
Published June 5, 2025 12:46 PM

A three-judge panel from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injection order Thursday that had allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as chartered teams — and receive the financial benefits as a chartered team.

There will be no impact to the teams this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports may file a petition for rehearing before the entire Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals within 14 calendar days. That would be June 19.

Thursday’s decision by the three judges does not go into effect until seven days after the expiration of time period for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to file a petition for rehearing. That would be June 26.

This matter is only a part of the lawsuit 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed against NASCAR last year. The case is still scheduled to go to trial in December.