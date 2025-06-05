Judges rule in favor of NASCAR in key matter with 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports

A three-judge panel from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a preliminary injection order Thursday that had allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as chartered teams — and receive the financial benefits as a chartered team.

There will be no impact to the teams this weekend at Michigan International Speedway. 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports may file a petition for rehearing before the entire Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals within 14 calendar days. That would be June 19.

Thursday’s decision by the three judges does not go into effect until seven days after the expiration of time period for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to file a petition for rehearing. That would be June 26.

This matter is only a part of the lawsuit 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed against NASCAR last year. The case is still scheduled to go to trial in December.

