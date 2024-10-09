 Skip navigation
JR Motorsports loses appeal on disqualification of Sam Mayer’s No. 1 car at Talladega

  
Published October 9, 2024 03:06 PM

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld the disqualification penalty Wednesday to Sam Mayer and his No. 1 team after the JR Motorsports car failed Xfinity post-race inspection at Talladega Superspeedway.

The car was found to be too low in the rear and disqualified.

The Xfinity standings remain the same after they were reset for the penalty.

AJ Allmendinger holds the final transfer spot going into Saturday’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval. Those below the cutline are Justin Allgaier (-7 points), Shane van Gisbergen (-10), Mayer (-13) and Parker Kligerman (-16).

In making its decision, the National Motorsports Appeal Panel stated: “The panel found that NASCAR used standard inspection procedures at Talladega Superspeedway on October 5, 2024, on the #1 NXS car and found Rule 14.17.3.2.2.2 (post-qualifying and post-race rear body inspection heights) in violation.”

Since this is a race disqualification penalty, the Panel’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

The panelists were Dixon Johnston, Bill Mullis and Shawna Robinson.