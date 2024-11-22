JTG Daugherty Racing rebrands as Hyak Motorsports

JTG Daugherty Racing has rebranded as Hyak Motorsports with new ownership, the team has announced.

Gordon Smith, who became the principal owner at the end of the 2023 season, will be joined by co-owners Brad Daugherty, Mark Hughes and Ernie Cope.

The team will continue to run the No. 47 car with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as driver.

The name Hyak means fast in Chinook Jargon, which is a trade language of the Pacific Northwest that incorporates terms from Chinook, Chehalis and other local languages.

“Becoming the owner of Hyak Motorsports brings an exciting opportunity,” Smith said in a statement from the team. “I look forward to building on the team’s accomplishments, investing in its future, and driving toward new successes in partnership with our fans, sponsors, and team members.”

“I’m really excited about 2025 as our company continues to evolve,” Daugherty said in a statement from the team. “Our goal is to compete and win races at the highest level of NASCAR. The name change signifies that commitment and desire to be our very best.”

“2025 will begin a new era for this company,” Cope said in a statement from the team. “We’re still committed to being a winning team with Ricky and the entire No. 47 crew. This is just the next step in elevating the team to another level.”

“This rebrand is exciting for the team and myself,” Stenhouse said in a statement from the team. “I’m excited for everyone to see the rebrand this offseason and in 2025. The team has won the most iconic of races with the Daytona 500 so this is just a continuation of building its legacy.”

