Leland Honeyman Jr. competing full-time in Xfinity in 2024

Leland Honeyman Jr. will take on a full schedule during the 2024 Xfinity Series season as he drives for Young’s Motorsports.

Honeyman will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro as Young’s Motorsports takes on Xfinity for the first time in team history. Honeyman makes his return to the organization after running the full ARCA Menards Series East campaign in 2022 and posting three top-five finishes in seven starts.

“In 2024, I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young’s Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team. Joining them as they enter this exciting series, I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season,” Honeyman said in a statement.

“The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

Honeyman made his Xfinity debut last season. He made eight starts — seven with Alpha Prime Racing and one with MBM Motorsports. His best finish was 21st at the Charlotte Roval.

Young’s Motorsports has primarily competed in the Truck Series. The organization has made 472 starts with a variety of drivers and celebrated two wins. Spencer Boyd won at Talladega in 2019 and Tate Fogleman won at Talladega in 2021.