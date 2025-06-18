 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
The Panthers set their own path to a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
Chance Hymas injures knee in High Point Nationals incident
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tkachuk Barkov Reinhart
Tkachuk, Barkov and Reinhart play through significant injuries to help Panthers win Stanley Cup

Top Clips

nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
The Panthers set their own path to a 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
nbc_mx_title24_hymas_250616.JPG
Chance Hymas injures knee in High Point Nationals incident
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tkachuk Barkov Reinhart
Tkachuk, Barkov and Reinhart play through significant injuries to help Panthers win Stanley Cup

Top Clips

nbc_horse_princeofwales_250618.jpg
Ombudsman surges to win Prince of Wales’s Stakes
nbc_dps_imanshumpertinterviewnbafinals_250618.jpg
Shumpert: Haliburton playing injured is dangerous
nbc_dps_stevelevyinterview_250618.jpg
Panthers made McDavid, Draisaitl look ‘pedestrian’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emma Raducanu stalker prevented from buying Wimbledon tickets

  
Published June 18, 2025 11:31 AM

LONDON — The man accused of stalking tennis player Emma Raducanu tried to obtain tickets to Wimbledon but was blocked by the All England Club’s security system, British media reported.

The BBC and others reported that the man tried to apply for tickets through the public ballot for the Grand Slam tournament that starts June 30. His name had been red-flagged.

At the Dubai Championships in February, the man exhibited “ fixated behavior " toward the 22-year-old Raducanu, who became distressed during a match when she noticed him in the crowd.

A day earlier, he had left her a letter and took her photograph, which unnerved the 2021 U.S. Open champion.

After seeing the man in the stands, Raducanu took shelter behind the umpire’s chair during her second-round match against Karolina Muchova. Raducanu later said she “couldn’t see the ball through tears ” and struggled to breathe before approaching the umpire.

The man was ejected from the tournament. He was later detained by Dubai police and signed a document pledging to “maintain distance” from Raducanu, who is ranked No. 36.