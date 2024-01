2024 NASCAR, ARCA schedules

The calendar has turned to 2024. The NASCAR season draws closer with each passing day as teams and drivers prepare to pursue championships.

Here are the Cup, Xfinity and Truck schedules (playoff races in bold), along with the ARCA, ARCA East and ARCA West schedules for the upcoming season:

Cup Series Schedule and TV Info

Date Track Time (ET) TV Sunday, February 4 Clash at LA Memorial Coliseum 8 p.m. Fox Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. FS1 Sunday, February 18 Daytona 500 2:30 p.m. Fox Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. Fox Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. Fox Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 p.m. Fox Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. Fox Sunday, March 24 Circuit of the Americas 3:30 p.m. Fox Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway 7 p.m. Fox Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FS1 Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway 3 p.m. Fox Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday, May 19 North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race) 8 p.m. FS1 Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. Fox Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. FS1 Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. Fox Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway 7 p.m. USA Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. USA Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race 4:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway 2:30 p.m. USA Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway 6 p.m. USA Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway 2:30 p.m. USA Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. USA Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. USA Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. USA Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. USA Sunday, September 29 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. USA Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. NBC Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval 2 p.m. NBC Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, October 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. NBC Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC

Xfinity Series Schedule and TV Info

Date Track Time (ET) TV Saturday, February 17 Daytona International Speedway 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, March 2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, March 9 Phoenix Raceway 4:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, March 23 Circuit of the Americas 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, March 30 Richmond Raceway 1:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, April 6 Martinsville Speedway 7:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, April 13 Texas Motor Speedway 1:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, April 20 Talladega Superspeedway 4 p.m. Fox Saturday, April 27 Dover Motor Speedway 1:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, May 11 Darlington Raceway 1:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, May 25 Charlotte Motor Speedway 1 p.m. Fox Saturday, June 1 Portland International Raceway 4:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 8 Sonoma Raceway 8 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 15 Iowa Speedway 3:30 p.m. USA Saturday, June 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. USA Saturday, June 29 Nashville Superspeedway 5 p.m. USA Saturday, July 6 Chicago Street Race 2:30 p.m. NBC Saturday, July 13 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. USA Saturday, July 20 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. USA Saturday, August 17 Michigan International Speedway 3:30 p.m. USA Friday, August 23 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. USA Saturday, August 31 Darlington Raceway 3:30 p.m. USA Saturday, September 7 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. USA Saturday, September 14 Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. USA Friday, September 20 Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. USA Saturday, September 28 Kansas Speedway 3:30 p.m. USA Saturday, October 5 Talladega Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. NBC Saturday, October 12 Charlotte Roval 3:30 p.m. USA Saturday, October 19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBC Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway 3 p.m. NBC Saturday, November 2 Martinsville Speedway 3 p.m. USA Saturday, November 9 Phoenix Raceway 6 p.m. USA

Craftsman Truck Series Schedule and TV Info

Date Track Time (ET) TV Friday, February 16 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 Friday, March 1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 9 p.m. FS1 Saturday, March 16 Bristol Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Saturday, March 23 Circuit of the Americas 1:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, April 5 Martinsville Speedway 7:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, April 12 Texas Motor Speedway 8:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, May 4 Kansas Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, May 10 Darlington Raceway 7:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, May 18 North Wilkesboro Speedway 1:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway 8:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, June 1 World Wide Technology Raceway 1:30 p.m. Fox Friday, June 28 Nashville Superspeedway TBD FS1 Friday, July 12 Pocono Raceway 5:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 8:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, August 10 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. FS1 Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Mile Speedway 4 p.m. FS1 Thursday, September 19 Bristol Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, September 27 Kansas Speedway 8:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, October 4 Talladega Superspeedway 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway 12 p.m. FS1 Friday, November 1 Martinsville Speedway 6 p.m. FS1 Friday, November 8 Phoenix Raceway 8 p.m. FS1

ARCA Menards Series Schedule and TV Info

Date Track Time (ET) TV Saturday, February 17 Daytona International Speedway 1:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, March 8 Phoenix Raceway 8 p.m. FS1 Saturday, April 20 Talladega Superspeedway 12:30 p.m. FS1 Friday, April 26 Dover Motor Speedway 5 p.m. FS1 Saturday, May 4 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 Friday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. FS1 Friday, June 14 Iowa Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, June 21 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 6 p.m. FS2, FloRacing Saturday, June 29 Berlin Raceway 8 p.m. (airs on FS1 on delay at 9:30 p.m.) FS1, FloRacing Friday, July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 5:30 p.m. FS1, FloRacing Saturday, July 27 Salem Speedway 8 p.m. FS1, FloRacing Saturday, August 3 Elko Speedway 9 p.m. FS2, FloRacing Friday, August 16 Michigan International Speedway 6 p.m. FS1, FloRacing Sunday, August 18 Illinois State Fairgrounds 2 p.m. FS1, FloRacing Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Mile Speedway 1 p.m. FS1, FloRacing Sunday, September 1 DuQuoin State Fairgrounds 8:30 p.m. FS1, FloRacing Friday, September 13 Watkins Glen International 5 p.m. FS1 Thursday, September 19 Bristol Motor Speedway 5 p.m. FS1 Friday, September 27 Kansas Speedway 5:30 p.m. FS1 Saturday, October 5 Toledo Speedway 4 p.m. FS2, FloRacing

ARCA Menards Series East Schedule and TV Info

Date Track Time TV Saturday, March 23 Five Flags Speedway To Be Announced FloRacing Friday, April 26 Dover Motor Speedway To Be Announced FS1 Saturday, May 11 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway To Be Announced FloRacing Saturday, May 18 Flat Rock Speedway To Be Announced FloRacing Friday, June 14 Iowa Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 Friday, July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 5:30 p.m. FS1 Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Mile Speedway 1 p.m. FS1 Thursday, September 19 Bristol Motor Speedway 5 p.m. FS1

ARCA Menards Series West Schedule and TV Info