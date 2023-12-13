Shane van Gisbergen joining Kaulig Racing for full Xfinity season

Shane van Gisbergen’s schedule in 2024 will include races in both Xfinity and Cup as Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing join forces.

Van Gisbergen, who won his Cup debut at Chicago in July, will take on the full Xfinity Series season while driving the No. 97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. He will also make a minimum of seven Cup starts in 2024. WeatherTech will serve as van Gisbergen’s primary partner in Cup and Xfinity during the 2024 season.

Kaulig Racing and Trackhouse Racing have announced seven of van Gisbergen’s Cup starts — Circuit of the Americas in March, Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, Chicago in July, Watkins Glen International in September, Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October and Talladega Superspeedway in both April and October.

Trackhouse Racing did not announce whether the Cup starts will be in a Kaulig Racing car or a Trackhouse Racing car.

Trackhouse Racing announced in September that van Gisbergen would join the organization’s development program. Trackhouse did not initially provide any details about van Gisbergen’s schedule.

“We know Shane will be incredibly competitive at the road course events in both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series, but we wanted to get him as much experience on NASCAR ovals as possible, so I am really excited about his 2024 schedule,” said Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks.

“Kaulig Racing has a history of winning in the Xfinity Series and as a fellow Chevrolet team, we are so thankful Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice see the potential in Shane that we see. The anticipation for this season is palpable.”

