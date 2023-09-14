Trackhouse Racing signs Shane van Gisbergen to development program

Shane van Gisbergen and Trackhouse Racing have reached an agreement that will put the three-time Supercars champion in Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck races in 2024, the team announced Wednesday night.

The team also stated that van Gisbergen would run some Late Model races and other events next year. No details of his 2024 schedule were announced.

“This announcement means so many things to me,” van Gisbergen said in a statement from the team. “I’m proud of what I have achieved here in Australia, but I’m excited by this new chapter in my career and the opportunities that it brings.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who has played a role in my career so far, especially Triple Eight Race Engineering, and looking forward to finishing our year with a few more highlights!

“It is time for a new challenge and this adventure into NASCAR will be the biggest challenge of my career and one I’m really looking forward to. I want to thank Justin Marks (Trackhouse founder and owner) and everyone at Trackhouse Racing who have taken a chance on me and given me this opportunity. I’m excited to get to America and getting the season started.”

Van Gisbergen won the Chicago street race in July in his Cup debut. The 34-year-old New Zealand native returned to the U.S. in August to run in the Truck race at Indianapolis Raceway Park and the Cup race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He finished 10th on the Indy road course.

“This is going to be a tremendous challenge for Shane, but he is a tremendous driver as we have all seen,” said Marks in a statement from the team. “Next year will be about getting him acclimated to oval track racing, superspeedways, 1.5-mile tracks and everything he has never experienced in his career. It’s obviously going to be a learning process, but we think Shane will perform quite well.”

