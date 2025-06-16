Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
U.S. Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NASCAR won’t commit to returning to Mexico in 2026 but ‘very hopeful’ to be back
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
U.S. Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NASCAR won’t commit to returning to Mexico in 2026 but ‘very hopeful’ to be back
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Top Clips
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG
June 15, 2025 08:39 PM
Hear from Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Shane van Gisbergen following the NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City.
Related Videos
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Latest Clips
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
21:44
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 4, High Point
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
50
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue