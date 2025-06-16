 Skip navigation
Top News

The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
PGA: U.S. OPEN - Practice Round
U.S. Open future sites: Venues, locations and years
NASCAR Mexico race.jpeg
NASCAR won’t commit to returning to Mexico in 2026 but ‘very hopeful’ to be back

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cup drivers recap Mexico City race won by SVG

June 15, 2025 08:39 PM
Hear from Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Daniel Suarez, and Shane van Gisbergen following the NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_cupmexico_250615.jpg
16:43
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Mexico City
nbc_nas_xfinitymexico_250614.jpg
09:33
Highlights: Xfinity Series, Mexico City on The CW
nbc_nas_gisbergenintrv_250614.jpg
01:08
SVG: Winning pole in Mexico ‘a cool achievement’
nbc_nas_cupmexquali_250614.jpg
08:54
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Mexico City
nbc_nas_internationalcompv2_250612.jpg
04:32
Best moments from NASCAR international races
nbc_nas_suarezmexico_250611.jpg
02:22
Suárez excited ‘to live the moment’ in Mexico City
nbc_nas_cupmichigan_250608.jpg
16:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_trucksmichigan_250607.jpg
14:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Michigan
briscoe_thumb.jpg
01:37
Briscoe on another pole: Hope 3rd time’s the charm
cup_michigan_quals.jpg
08:19
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Michigan
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_xfinitynashv_250531.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Nashville on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250531.jpg
56
Briscoe edges Hamlin for Cup pole at Nashville
nbc_nas_cupqualinashv_250531.jpg
06:36
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Nashville
nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
11:29
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_mayranking_250529.jpg
01:52
NASCAR May power rankings: Byron hangs in
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_xfinity_charlotteracehl_250424.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_nas_briscoe_250524.jpg
01:18
Briscoe on pole for Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
nbc_nas_cupqualiclt_250524.jpg
06:56
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Charlotte
nbc_nas_truckscharlotte_250523.jpg
11:22
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_gantmoments_250522.jpg
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_nas_oddmoments_250520.jpg
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250519.jpg
03:18
Cup drivers recap All-Star Race won by Bell
nbc_nas_allstarhl_250518.jpg
16:05
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
nbc_nas_allstaropen_250518.jpg
09:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Open
nbc_nas_ww250hl_250517.jpg
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_lpgameijerhl_250615.jpg
07:43
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
nbc_cyc_dauphinestg8_250615.jpg
37:51
Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
nbc_imsa_pccmontreal_250615.jpg
12:23
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_usl_tampavsftlauderdale_250614.jpg
07:22
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
meijerlpgaclassicrd3hl.jpg
10:32
Highlights: 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic, Round 3
motocross_round_4.jpg
21:44
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 4, High Point
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250614.jpg
50
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4