Michigan NASCAR Cup race postponed by rain to Monday

BROOKLYN, Mich. — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan will resume at 11 a.m. ET Monday after rain stopped the race before it reached halfway Sunday.

USA Network will broadcast the race Monday.

The schedule for Monday:

9 a.m. — Cup garage opens

10:40 a.m. — Drivers to their cars

11:05 a.m. — Green flag

The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 67 degrees. There is a 2% chance of rain.

The start of the race was delayed 2 hours, 8 minutes because of rain. The race was stopped Sunday after 51 of 200 laps. The race needed to reach 100 laps to be considered official.

Chase Elliott is the leader. Martin Truex Jr. is second. Bubba Wallace is third.

All 36 cars were still running when the race was stopped.

Ryan Blaney won the opening stage, which was 45 laps. Denny Hamlin spun while running second a few laps from the end of stage. Most of the field pitted but Blaney was among those who did not and scored the stage victory.

Hamlin spun while closing on Wallace, who was leading. Hamlin said he lost the air on his car and drifted toward the wall.