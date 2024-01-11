More Cup races added to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule

Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 Cup schedule continues to grow. Legacy Motor Club has now announced six Cup races that Johnson will run and more are expected.

Legacy Motor Club announced Thursday that Johnson will compete at Dover (April 28), Kansas (Sept. 29) and Las Vegas (Oct. 20) with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands on his car.

That is part of the team’s announcement Thursday that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be on Legacy Motor Club cars for all 36 points and two non-points races in 2024 between John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones.

Legacy Motor Club previously announced that Johnson will compete at Texas (April 14), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 26) and Kansas (May 5). AdventHealth will sponsor Johnson in those races.

The seven-time Cup champion, who also is a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 19. He and crew chief Chad Knaus will be joined by Donnie Allison in the next Hall of Fame class.

Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 Cup schedule

(More races expected to be added)

April 14 - Texas

April 28 - Dover

May 5 - Kansas

May 26 - Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Sept. 29 - Kansas

Oct. 20 - Las Vegas