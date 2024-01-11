Legacy Motor Club signs multi-year deal with Dollar Tree

Legacy Motor Club will have a new sponsor this season after signing a multi-year agreement with Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will have a presence in all 38 races this season — 36 points-paying races, the All-Star Race and the Busch Light Clash — while supporting all three drivers.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will sponsor Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek during select races. The brands will also sponsor Jimmie Johnson at Dover on April 28, Kansas on Sept. 29 and Las Vegas on Oct. 20.

Legacy Motor Club did not provide a schedule for Jones or Nemechek other than saying that Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will both have cars at the Busch Light Clash on Sunday, Feb. 4.

“We are thrilled to sponsor Legacy Motor Club and spotlight our brands to fans of the exhilarating and high-octane sport of NASCAR,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer for Dollar Tree, in a statement.

“Watching Dollar Tree and Family Dollar take off into one of the most-watched sports in the country is a great start to the year.”

Legacy Motor Club has signed multiple partners ahead of the 2024 season. The team also announced Dec. 5 that AdventHealth will sponsor Jones during six races and Johnson during three.