Busch Light Clash to return to LA Memorial Coliseum in 2024

  
Published September 17, 2023 06:34 PM

NASCAR will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash on Feb. 4, 2024.

It will mark the third consecutive year the event has been held at the stadium. NASCAR’s contract with the LA Memorial Coliseum was a three-year deal.

Joey Logano won the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum in 2022. Martin Truex Jr. won the event this year.

NASCAR also announced Sunday that a NASCAR Mexico Series race will be held Feb. 4, 2024, ahead of the Busch Light Clash for the Cup Series. It marks the first time there’s been another series to race on the quarter-mile track inside that stadium other than the Cup Series.

The NASCAR Mexico Series competes on tracks throughout Mexico. Cup driver Daniel Suarez began his stock car racing career in that series.

NASCAR dates for 2024 that have been announced:

Feb. 4 — Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum

Feb. 18 — Daytona 500

Nov. 3 — Cup finale at Phoenix

Bristol Motor Speedway announced this past week that its spring 2024 date will be on the concrete track and not dirt. No date for the event has been announced.