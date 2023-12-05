AdventHealth joining Legacy Motor Club for 2024 season

Legacy Motor Club will have a new primary sponsor in the lineup in 2024 as AdventHealth moves over to the organization from Trackhouse Racing.

Legacy Motor Club announced the news as Erik Jones took part in a two-day test at Phoenix Raceway focused on improving short track racing. He drove the No. 43 with an AdventHealth scheme as Legacy Motor Club debuted its Toyota Camry XSE.

AdventHealth will sponsor Jones in six Cup races this season. The first will be the sold out Daytona 500.

AdventHealth will sponsor team co-owner Jimmie Johnson as he drives the No. 84 Toyota during the spring Cup races at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

“We are thrilled to partner with Legacy Motor Club and drivers Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson and are looking forward to a winning 2024 race season,” said Terry Shaw, president and CEO for AdventHealth.

“AdventHealth has been a sponsor in the sport since 2015 and we appreciate the opportunity to provide care for this team and the passionate NASCAR fan base. Together we can make a tremendous impact in our communities and ensure more people have the opportunity to access whole-person care.”