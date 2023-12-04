NASCAR begins two-day test at Phoenix on Tuesday

Six NASCAR Cup teams are scheduled to test Tuesday and Wednesday at Phoenix Raceway, as NASCAR looks for ways to enhance racing at short tracks in 2024.

Each manufacturer will have two teams. Those scheduled to test are:

Cup champion Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher for Ford. Christopher Bell and Erik Jones for Toyota. Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson for Chevrolet.

This will mark Legacy Motor Club’s first appearance with a Toyota. The team is switching from Chevrolet to Toyota for the 2024 season.

The test will mark the debut of the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the new Toyota Camry XSE.

Among key areas NASCAR will examine in the test:

Aerodynamics — NASCAR will look at various elements underneath the car, building upon what officials learned at the Richmond test earlier this year.

Transaxle — NASCAR will look at different gearing options to try to reduce or possibly eliminate shifting at short tracks.

Mufflers — NASCAR continues to look at ways to remove heat from the cockpit with the muffler package.

Tires — Goodyear will have a dedicated time to run through a series of tire combinations.

