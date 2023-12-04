 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Bregman
Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman
Jackson Chourio
Jackson Chourio gets 8-year, $82 million deal with Brewers, largest before a player’s big league debut
NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration
Kyle Larson leads early NASCAR Power Rankings for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_cotyodds_231205.jpg
Steichen, LaFleur lead COTY odds entering Week 14
nbc_dps_haliburtonandistreax_231205.jpg
Is Haliburton this season’s Gilgeous-Alexander?
nbc_pft_stefanskinotnamingstarteryet_231205.jpg
Stefanski doesn’t name Browns’ Week 14 starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR begins two-day test at Phoenix on Tuesday

  
Published December 4, 2023 06:00 PM

Six NASCAR Cup teams are scheduled to test Tuesday and Wednesday at Phoenix Raceway, as NASCAR looks for ways to enhance racing at short tracks in 2024.

Each manufacturer will have two teams. Those scheduled to test are:

Cup champion Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher for Ford. Christopher Bell and Erik Jones for Toyota. Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson for Chevrolet.

This will mark Legacy Motor Club’s first appearance with a Toyota. The team is switching from Chevrolet to Toyota for the 2024 season.

The test will mark the debut of the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse and the new Toyota Camry XSE.

Among key areas NASCAR will examine in the test:

Aerodynamics — NASCAR will look at various elements underneath the car, building upon what officials learned at the Richmond test earlier this year.

Transaxle — NASCAR will look at different gearing options to try to reduce or possibly eliminate shifting at short tracks.

Mufflers — NASCAR continues to look at ways to remove heat from the cockpit with the muffler package.

Tires — Goodyear will have a dedicated time to run through a series of tire combinations.