NASCAR Awards to be held in Charlotte in November

  
Published August 30, 2024 09:36 AM

The NASCAR Awards, which honors the top drivers in each series at the end of the season, will move to Charlotte this year.

The event will be held Nov. 22 at the Charlotte Convention Center. This marks the first time Charlotte has hosted the event.

“We are pleased to announce our move to the Queen City for our postseason celebrations.” said Michelle Byron, EVP, Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR, in a statement. “Being able to trace many of our sport’s racing roots back to the North Carolina area, you can feel the energy and passion for NASCAR from the fans in Charlotte. We’re excited to officially crown our champions in the Queen City.”

The event debuted in 1981 in New York City and remained there until relocating to Las Vegas from 2009-18. Nashville hosted the NASCAR Awards from 2019-23.

The NASCAR Awards will honor series champions in Cup, Xfinity and Trucks. The event will air from 3-5 p.m. ET on Nov. 24 on The CW.

NASCAR will honor its regional series champions on Nov. 21 in Charlotte.