Dodgers at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 7

Its Wednesday, May 7 and the Dodgers (24-12) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (14-21).

Landon Knack is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Valente Bellozo for Miami.

These teams have split the first two games of this three-game series. Miami took last night’s affair, 5-4 in ten innings on Jesus Sanchez’ RBI single. It was the Miami right fielder’s second hit of the game. Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani each went deep for LA in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 4:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNFL

Odds for the Dodgers at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-225), Marlins (+186)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 7, 2025: Landon Knack vs. Valente Bellozo

Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-0, 7.27 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 vs. Colorado - 4.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 2Ks

Last outing: 5/2 vs. Athletics - 4.2IP, 5ER, 4H, 4BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Marlins

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 games against NL East teams

Shohei Ohtani has hit is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (7-20) including 3 HRs and 5 RBIs

The Marlins have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 games against the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman is riding an 11-game hitting streak (19-42) including 4 HRs and 14 RBIs

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

