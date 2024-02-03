 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz goes into speed skating worlds on a winning streak
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Fiona O’Keeffe wins U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in marathon debut
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Conner Mantz, Clayton Young go one-two at marathon trials to make first Olympic team

Top Clips

nbc_horse_swalesskates_240203.jpg
Frankie’s Empire gets the upset at Swale Stakes
oly_ssm1500_stolzwin_240203.jpg
Stolz victorious again in Quebec World Cup 1500m
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_240203.jpg
Jett reflects on first-ever 450 heat win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz goes into speed skating worlds on a winning streak
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Fiona O’Keeffe wins U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in marathon debut
US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)
Conner Mantz, Clayton Young go one-two at marathon trials to make first Olympic team

Top Clips

nbc_horse_swalesskates_240203.jpg
Frankie’s Empire gets the upset at Swale Stakes
oly_ssm1500_stolzwin_240203.jpg
Stolz victorious again in Quebec World Cup 1500m
nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_240203.jpg
Jett reflects on first-ever 450 heat win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Clash at Coliseum moves to Saturday night

  
Published February 3, 2024 03:46 PM

NASCAR has moved the Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night due to rain in the forecast later in the weekend.

The Clash will run at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 58 degrees and a 13% chance of rain at the start of Saturday night’s Clash.

MORE: Clash details

MORE: 5 things to watch this season

NASCAR stated: “Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night.

“Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff. We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event.”

The National Weather Service has called for a “high risk for life-threatening & damaging flooding” on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The previously scheduled heat races and last chance race have been cancelled. Starting positions for the Clash will be set by the fastest 22 speeds in the final practice session. The 23rd spot — the final spot in the field — will be based on last year’s points.

Cup practice will begin at 5:35 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Mexico Series race will follow the Clash. It is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Admission will remain free for fans. Those will tickets for Sunday’s event will be contacted by NASCAR in the coming days.