NASCAR Clash at Coliseum moves to Saturday night

NASCAR has moved the Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night due to rain in the forecast later in the weekend.

The Clash will run at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 58 degrees and a 13% chance of rain at the start of Saturday night’s Clash.

NASCAR stated: “Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night.

“Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff. We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event.”

The National Weather Service has called for a “high risk for life-threatening & damaging flooding” on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The previously scheduled heat races and last chance race have been cancelled. Starting positions for the Clash will be set by the fastest 22 speeds in the final practice session. The 23rd spot — the final spot in the field — will be based on last year’s points.

Cup practice will begin at 5:35 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Mexico Series race will follow the Clash. It is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1.

Admission will remain free for fans. Those will tickets for Sunday’s event will be contacted by NASCAR in the coming days.

