NASCAR Cup driver, crew chief, spotter lineup for 2024 season
The start of the Cup season is a time of change for some teams.
Fifteen Cup teams have either new spotters or crew chiefs this season.
Changes are in italics
1 — Ross Chastain
Crew chief: Phil Surgen
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
2 — Austin Cindric
Crew chief: Brian Wilson
Spotter: Doug Campbell
3 — Austin Dillon
Crew chief: Keith Rodden
Spotter: Brandon Benesch
4 — Josh Berry
Crew chief: Rodney Childers
Spotter: Eddie D’Hondt (with Chase Elliott in 2023)
5 — Kyle Larson
Crew chief: Cliff Daniels
Spotter: Tyler Monn
6 — Brad Keselowski
Crew chief: Matt McCall
Spotter: TJ Majors
7 — Corey LaJoie
Crew chief: Ryan Sparks
Spotter: TJ Bell
8 — Kyle Busch
Crew chief: Randall Burnett
Spotter: Derek Kneeland
9 — Chase Elliott
Crew chief: Alan Gustafson
Spotter: Trey Poole (was an additional spotter at road courses in 2023)
10 — Noah Gragson
Crew chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Spotter: Andy Houston (with Ryan Preece in 2023)
11 — Denny Hamlin
Crew chief: Chris Gabehart
Spotter: Chris Lambert
12 — Ryan Blaney
Crew chief: Jonathan Hassler
Spotter: Tim Fedewa (with Kevin Harvick in 2023)
14 — Chase Briscoe
Crew chief: Richard Boswell
Spotter: Joe Campbell
15 — Kaz Grala
Crew chief: Billy Plourde
Spotter: Brent Wentz (was 23XI additional spotter at road courses in 2023)
16 — Josh Williams, AJ Allmendinger, Shane van Gisbergen
Crew chief: Travis Mack (with Daniel Suarez in 2023)
Spotter: Joe White (with Chase Briscoe in 2021)
17 — Chris Buescher
Crew chief: Scott Graves
Spotter: Mike Herman Jr.
19 — Martin Truex Jr.
Crew chief: James Small
Spotter: Drew Herring
20 — Christopher Bell
Crew chief: Adam Stevens
Spotter: Stevie Reeves
21 — Harrison Burton
Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins
Spotter: Jason Jarrett (with Justin Haley in 2023)
22 — Joey Logano
Crew chief: Paul Wolfe
Spotter: Coleman Pressley
23 — Bubba Wallace
Crew chief: Bootie Barker
Spotter: Freddie Kraft
24 — William Byron
Crew chief: Rudy Fugle
Spotter: Branden Lines
31 — Daniel Hemric
Crew chief: Trent Owens
Spotter: Frank Deiny Jr. (with AJ Allmendinger in 2023)
34 — Michael McDowell
Crew chief: Travis Peterson
Spotter: Michael Fisher (was RFK additional spotter at road courses in 2023)
38 — Todd Gilliland
Crew chief: Ryan Bergenty
Spotter: Brit Andersen
41 — Ryan Preece
Crew chief: Chad Johnston
Spotter: Tony Raines (with Brett Moffitt in Xfinity in 2023)
42 — John Hunter Nemechek
Crew chief: Ben Beshore (with Nemechek in Xfinity at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023)
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard (was 23XI additional spotter at road courses in 2023)
43 — Erik Jones
Crew chief: David Elenz
Spotter: Rick Carelli
45 — Tyler Reddick
Crew chief: Billy Scott
Spotter: Nick Payne
47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Crew chief: Mike Kelley
Spotter: Tab Boyd
48 — Alex Bowman
Crew chief: Blake Harris
Spotter: Kevin Hamlin
51 — Justin Haley
Crew chief: Chris Lawson (with Zane Smith in Truck Series in 2023)
Spotter: Chris Osborne (with Parker Retzlaff in Xfinity Series in 2023)
54 — Ty Gibbs
Crew chief: Chris Gayle
Spotter: Tony Hirschman
71 — Zane Smith
Crew chief: Stephen Doran (engineer on Kevin Harvick’s team in 2023)
Spotter: Josh Williams (with Ryan Blaney in 2023)
77 — Carson Hocevar
Crew chief: Luke Lambert (with various drivers with the No. 42 Cup car in 2023)
Spotter: Tyler Green (with Harrison Burton in 2023)
99 — Daniel Suarez
Crew chief: Matt Swiderski (with AJ Allmendinger in 2023)
Spotter: Frank Kimmel II