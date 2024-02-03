NASCAR Cup driver, crew chief, spotter lineup for 2024 season

The start of the Cup season is a time of change for some teams.

Fifteen Cup teams have either new spotters or crew chiefs this season.

Changes are in italics

1 — Ross Chastain

Crew chief: Phil Surgen

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

2 — Austin Cindric

Crew chief: Brian Wilson

Spotter: Doug Campbell

3 — Austin Dillon

Crew chief: Keith Rodden

Spotter: Brandon Benesch

4 — Josh Berry

Crew chief: Rodney Childers

Spotter: Eddie D’Hondt (with Chase Elliott in 2023)

5 — Kyle Larson

Crew chief: Cliff Daniels

Spotter: Tyler Monn

6 — Brad Keselowski

Crew chief: Matt McCall

Spotter: TJ Majors

7 — Corey LaJoie

Crew chief: Ryan Sparks

Spotter: TJ Bell

8 — Kyle Busch

Crew chief: Randall Burnett

Spotter: Derek Kneeland

9 — Chase Elliott

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson

Spotter: Trey Poole (was an additional spotter at road courses in 2023)

10 — Noah Gragson

Crew chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Spotter: Andy Houston (with Ryan Preece in 2023)

11 — Denny Hamlin

Crew chief: Chris Gabehart

Spotter: Chris Lambert

12 — Ryan Blaney

Crew chief: Jonathan Hassler

Spotter: Tim Fedewa (with Kevin Harvick in 2023)

14 — Chase Briscoe

Crew chief: Richard Boswell

Spotter: Joe Campbell

15 — Kaz Grala

Crew chief: Billy Plourde

Spotter: Brent Wentz (was 23XI additional spotter at road courses in 2023)

16 — Josh Williams, AJ Allmendinger, Shane van Gisbergen

Crew chief: Travis Mack (with Daniel Suarez in 2023)

Spotter: Joe White (with Chase Briscoe in 2021)

17 — Chris Buescher

Crew chief: Scott Graves

Spotter: Mike Herman Jr.

19 — Martin Truex Jr.

Crew chief: James Small

Spotter: Drew Herring

20 — Christopher Bell

Crew chief: Adam Stevens

Spotter: Stevie Reeves

21 — Harrison Burton

Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins

Spotter: Jason Jarrett (with Justin Haley in 2023)

22 — Joey Logano

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe

Spotter: Coleman Pressley

23 — Bubba Wallace

Crew chief: Bootie Barker

Spotter: Freddie Kraft

24 — William Byron

Crew chief: Rudy Fugle

Spotter: Branden Lines

31 — Daniel Hemric

Crew chief: Trent Owens

Spotter: Frank Deiny Jr. (with AJ Allmendinger in 2023)

34 — Michael McDowell

Crew chief: Travis Peterson

Spotter: Michael Fisher (was RFK additional spotter at road courses in 2023)

38 — Todd Gilliland

Crew chief: Ryan Bergenty

Spotter: Brit Andersen

41 — Ryan Preece

Crew chief: Chad Johnston

Spotter: Tony Raines (with Brett Moffitt in Xfinity in 2023)

42 — John Hunter Nemechek

Crew chief: Ben Beshore (with Nemechek in Xfinity at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023)

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard (was 23XI additional spotter at road courses in 2023)

43 — Erik Jones

Crew chief: David Elenz

Spotter: Rick Carelli

45 — Tyler Reddick

Crew chief: Billy Scott

Spotter: Nick Payne

47 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Crew chief: Mike Kelley

Spotter: Tab Boyd

48 — Alex Bowman

Crew chief: Blake Harris

Spotter: Kevin Hamlin

51 — Justin Haley

Crew chief: Chris Lawson (with Zane Smith in Truck Series in 2023)

Spotter: Chris Osborne (with Parker Retzlaff in Xfinity Series in 2023)

54 — Ty Gibbs

Crew chief: Chris Gayle

Spotter: Tony Hirschman

71 — Zane Smith

Crew chief: Stephen Doran (engineer on Kevin Harvick’s team in 2023)

Spotter: Josh Williams (with Ryan Blaney in 2023)

77 — Carson Hocevar

Crew chief: Luke Lambert (with various drivers with the No. 42 Cup car in 2023)

Spotter: Tyler Green (with Harrison Burton in 2023)

99 — Daniel Suarez

Crew chief: Matt Swiderski (with AJ Allmendinger in 2023)

Spotter: Frank Kimmel II

