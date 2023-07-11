 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Tom Blomqvist replaces recovering Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar debut at Toronto
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
MLB NL Rookie of the Year Bets: Elly De La Cruz
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 12

Top Clips

nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_230711.jpg
Breer: Williams has a ‘lack of flaws’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230711.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Landing spots for USC’s Williams
nbc_golf_gc_blumenthalintv_230711.jpg
Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Atlanta

  
Published July 11, 2023 04:00 PM

Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez have provisional playoff spots heading into Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

McDowell and Suarez used fuel strategy at Atlanta Motor Speedway to finish fourth and second, respectively. They moved above the playoff cutline and into a tie with 407 points each.

Bubba Wallace trails McDowell and Suarez by three points. AJ Allmendinger trails them by 13 points. Ty Gibbs trails them by 26 points.

Gibbs held the final playoff spot after Chicago. He finished 34th after a seven-car incident damaged his car.

Wallace was 15th in the standings after Chicago. He finished 25th after contact from Ryan Preece sent him sliding on the apron. The race never went green again after this incident due to rain.

Seven races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. Eleven drivers have won this season. They are marked by the yellow box in the below graphic. That leaves five playoff spots via points at this time.

RacingInsightsAtlanta

Racing Insights