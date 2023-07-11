NASCAR Cup playoff standings after Atlanta

Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez have provisional playoff spots heading into Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

McDowell and Suarez used fuel strategy at Atlanta Motor Speedway to finish fourth and second, respectively. They moved above the playoff cutline and into a tie with 407 points each.

Bubba Wallace trails McDowell and Suarez by three points. AJ Allmendinger trails them by 13 points. Ty Gibbs trails them by 26 points.

Gibbs held the final playoff spot after Chicago. He finished 34th after a seven-car incident damaged his car.

Wallace was 15th in the standings after Chicago. He finished 25th after contact from Ryan Preece sent him sliding on the apron. The race never went green again after this incident due to rain.

Seven races remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. Eleven drivers have won this season. They are marked by the yellow box in the below graphic. That leaves five playoff spots via points at this time.