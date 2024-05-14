 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Previews
Justin Thomas not overly familiar with Valhalla, but here’s why he anticipates more PGA drama
GOLF: MAY 13 PGA Championship - Practice Round
PGA Championship: Weather forecast at Valhalla Golf Club
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preak_mystikdan_240514.jpg
Preakness Stakes 2024 preview: Mystik Dan
nbc_horse_preak_seizethegrey_240514.jpg
Preakness Stakes 2024 preview: Seize the Grey
kirkwood.jpg
Kirkwood relives 2023 Indianapolis 500 crash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA Championship - Previews
Justin Thomas not overly familiar with Valhalla, but here’s why he anticipates more PGA drama
GOLF: MAY 13 PGA Championship - Practice Round
PGA Championship: Weather forecast at Valhalla Golf Club
nbc_csu_36brissett_240513.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_horse_preak_mystikdan_240514.jpg
Preakness Stakes 2024 preview: Mystik Dan
nbc_horse_preak_seizethegrey_240514.jpg
Preakness Stakes 2024 preview: Seize the Grey
kirkwood.jpg
Kirkwood relives 2023 Indianapolis 500 crash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Australian Supercars competitor Cam Waters joins RFK Racing for Sonoma

  
Published May 14, 2024 10:34 AM

Australian Supercars competitor Cam Waters will make his Cup Series debut next month at Sonoma Raceway.

The 11-time Supercars winner, who competes for Tickford Racing in Melbourne, will drive RFK Racing’s Stage 60 entry. Sonoma marks the second race for Stage 60 after David Ragan controlled the entry in the Daytona 500.

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Waters said in a press release obtained by NASCAR.

“I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition.”

Waters made his NASCAR debut this season with two starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. He joined ThorSport Racing at Martinsville Speedway in April and Kansas Speedway in May. He finished 30th and 19th.

Waters will make his Cup debut Friday, June 7. He will take part in a practice session at Sonoma. Waters will then qualify Saturday, June 8. He will close out the weekend with the 110-lap race around the California road course on Sunday, June 9.

AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch hold final two playoff spots at midpoint of Cup regular season
Chase Briscoe holds the final playoff spot by six points.

Waters is the third driver from Australian Supercars to make the move to NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen was the first. He won his Cup debut last year at Chicago and then finished 10th at the Indianapolis road course. Van Gisbergen has since moved to the Xfinity Series full-time after joining Trackhouse Racing’s development program.

Brodie Kostecki made one Cup start last season with Richard Childress Racing. He finished 22nd at Indianapolis.