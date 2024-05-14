Australian Supercars competitor Cam Waters joins RFK Racing for Sonoma

Australian Supercars competitor Cam Waters will make his Cup Series debut next month at Sonoma Raceway.

The 11-time Supercars winner, who competes for Tickford Racing in Melbourne, will drive RFK Racing’s Stage 60 entry. Sonoma marks the second race for Stage 60 after David Ragan controlled the entry in the Daytona 500.

The rumors are now fact. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/z46bs075HG — Stage 60 (@RFKStage60) May 14, 2024

“This opportunity for me is a dream come true and one that I do not take lightly given the global audience of NASCAR and the Cup Series,” Waters said in a press release obtained by NASCAR.

“I’ve been fortunate to dip my toes into the NASCAR waters a bit this year and am excited to put my road-racing experience to the test this summer. It takes a village to make something like this come to fruition.”

Waters made his NASCAR debut this season with two starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. He joined ThorSport Racing at Martinsville Speedway in April and Kansas Speedway in May. He finished 30th and 19th.

Waters will make his Cup debut Friday, June 7. He will take part in a practice session at Sonoma. Waters will then qualify Saturday, June 8. He will close out the weekend with the 110-lap race around the California road course on Sunday, June 9.

Waters is the third driver from Australian Supercars to make the move to NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen was the first. He won his Cup debut last year at Chicago and then finished 10th at the Indianapolis road course. Van Gisbergen has since moved to the Xfinity Series full-time after joining Trackhouse Racing’s development program.

Brodie Kostecki made one Cup start last season with Richard Childress Racing. He finished 22nd at Indianapolis.