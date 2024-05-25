 Skip navigation
GOZDE2xbsAAlqMn.jpeg
This co-leading team could continue crazy trend at NCAA Championship
NHL: New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets promote associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach, replacing the retired Rick Bowness
2024 INDYCAR Indianapolis 500
The Indy 500 logistics of Kyle Larson: How Hendrick, Arrow McLaren planned ‘The Double’ behind the scenes

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
nbc_golf_cscrd2_240524.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_davisrileyintv_240524.jpg
Riley building momentum at Charles Schwab

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Trending Teams

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Saturday schedule at Charlotte

  
Published May 25, 2024 06:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams are on track Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Xfinity teams will return to the regular-season schedule after one week off. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Charlotte Xfinity race. He is one of three drivers in the lineup with past Xfinity Charlotte wins. Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing while pursuing his 10th Xfinity win at the 1.5-mile track. Ty Gibbs will return to Joe Gibbs Racing in pursuit of his second Charlotte win.

The Xfinity entry list also features Dean Thompson, who will make his series debut with Sam Hunt Racing. Chase Elliott will return to Xfinity in the Hendrick Motorsports entry.

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte race weekend means more for NASCAR Cup teams, drivers
NASCAR’s top three series return to the sport’s home track this weekend.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weekend weather

WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. A high of 84 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. A high of 89 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice and qualifying.

Saturday, May 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5 - 5:50 p.m.— Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:50 - 7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)