NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Saturday schedule at Charlotte

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity teams are on track Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Xfinity teams will return to the regular-season schedule after one week off. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Charlotte Xfinity race. He is one of three drivers in the lineup with past Xfinity Charlotte wins. Kyle Busch will drive for Richard Childress Racing while pursuing his 10th Xfinity win at the 1.5-mile track. Ty Gibbs will return to Joe Gibbs Racing in pursuit of his second Charlotte win.

The Xfinity entry list also features Dean Thompson, who will make his series debut with Sam Hunt Racing. Chase Elliott will return to Xfinity in the Hendrick Motorsports entry.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weekend weather

WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy skies with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm. A high of 84 degrees and a 21% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. A high of 89 degrees and a 24% chance of rain at the start of Cup practice and qualifying.

Saturday, May 25

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity