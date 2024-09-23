 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoff standings entering Kansas weekend

  
Published September 23, 2024 01:24 PM

NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway this weekend and all three national series have playoff races there.

The Cup Series begins the second round at Kansas. The Xfinity Series playoffs begin. The first round of the Truck playoffs will end.

Here is a look at the playoff standings in each series:

Cup Series

The points are reset with the second round beginning this weekend. That puts Kyle Larson atop the standings with 3,047 points. He’s 39 points above the cutline.

Joey Logano is eighth in the standings — the final transfer spot — entering the round.

The four drivers below the cutline are Austin Cindric (-4 points), Daniel Suarez (-6), Alex Bowman (-7) and Chase Briscoe (-7).

The second round features races at Kansas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval. Sunday’s race at Kansas is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Playoff standings CUP entering round 2.jpg

Xfinity Series

The playoffs begins this weekend at Kansas. Twelve drivers will compete in the opening round, which features races at Kansas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval.

Justin Allgaier is seeded No. 1. He has 2,034 points. He’s 27 points above the cutline.

Riley Herbst is eighth in the standings — the final transfer spot — entering the round.

The four drivers below the cutline are Sheldon Creed (-3 points), AJ Allmendinger (-4), Sammy Smith (-9) and Parker Kligerman (-12).

Saturday’s race at Kansas is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on The CW Network.

Playoff standings Xfinity before Round 1.jpg

Truck Series

The first round comes to an end for the Truck Series on Friday at Kansas (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1). Two drivers will be eliminated.

Christian Eckes, Corey Heim and Nick Sanchez have secured spots in the second round, leaving five spots to be determined at Kansas.

Grant Enfinger holds the final transfer position.

Those below the cutline are Daniel Dye (-7 points) and two-time series champion Ben Rhodes (-12 points).

Playoff standings Trucks entering Kansas playoff race.jpg