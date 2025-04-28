 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300
Cars of Ryan Preece, Joey Logano disqualified after failing inspection at Talladega
LIV Golf Mexico City - Day Three
Joaquin Niemann wins in Mexico for third LIV Golf title of the season
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak become first-time PGA Tour winners at Zurich Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Griffin, Novak share 'full circle' win at Zurich

April 27, 2025 08:27 PM
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak discuss what it means to share their first PGA Tour triumph together at the Zurich Classic and walk through their aggressive approach for a clutch putt on the 17th hole.
nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
9:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
9:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
8:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
1:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
0:46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
1:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
1:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
1:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
Related Videos

nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
03:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
02:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_golf_lpga_chevronplayoffputts_250427.jpg
03:52
Saigo takes advantage in chaotic Chevron playoff
nbc_golf_trophyceremony_250427.jpg
07:11
Saigo accepts Dinah Shore Trophy at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_chevronrd4_250427.jpg
17:49
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
01:48
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_cyc_bastogneliegemen_250427.jpg
39:40
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025
nbc_cyc_bastogneleigesfem_250427.jpg
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur