 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Talladega won by Austin Cindric
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup race at Talladega won by Austin Cindric
The Chevron Championship 2025 - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

bell_wreck.jpg
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
nbc_golf_ariya18_250427.jpg
Jutanugarn stubs chip, loses Chevron lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Talladega

Talladega results, NASCAR Cup driver points after Austin Cindric’s win

  
Published April 27, 2025 07:21 PM

Austin Cindric, who had been in position to win at Daytona and Atlanta until the final laps, scored his first victory of the season, winning Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cindric beat Ryan Preece by .022 seconds to score his first victory of the season and third of his career. It was Preece’s best career Cup result.

MORE: Talladega results

MORE: Driver points after Talladega

Kyle Larson, who won a stage, overcame a pit road speeding penalty to finish third for his best result at Talladega. William Byron placed fourth. Joey Logano finished fifth, giving him his first top five of the season.

Byron remains the points leader, holding a 32-point lead on Larson heading into next weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports placed all four of its cars in the top 10 Sunday, marking the second time the team has done so at Talladega. Chase Elliott was seventh and Alex Bowman was ninth to join Larson and Byron in the top 10.

There were 67 lead changes among 23 drivers. The race was slowed by four cautions for 22 laps.