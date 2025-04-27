Talladega results, NASCAR Cup driver points after Austin Cindric’s win

Austin Cindric, who had been in position to win at Daytona and Atlanta until the final laps, scored his first victory of the season, winning Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cindric beat Ryan Preece by .022 seconds to score his first victory of the season and third of his career. It was Preece’s best career Cup result.

Kyle Larson, who won a stage, overcame a pit road speeding penalty to finish third for his best result at Talladega. William Byron placed fourth. Joey Logano finished fifth, giving him his first top five of the season.

Byron remains the points leader, holding a 32-point lead on Larson heading into next weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports placed all four of its cars in the top 10 Sunday, marking the second time the team has done so at Talladega. Chase Elliott was seventh and Alex Bowman was ninth to join Larson and Byron in the top 10.

There were 67 lead changes among 23 drivers. The race was slowed by four cautions for 22 laps.