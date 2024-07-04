NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at the Chicago Street Race
Published July 4, 2024 07:00 AM
NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago for Cup and Xfinity series races this weekend.
Last summer in the Windy City marked the sport’s first race on a street course. It’s back on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile paved surface, with USA Network and NBC coverage. NBC’s coverage will feature roughly 90 cameras to showcase this weekend’s races.
Here’s your need-to-know info as only seven races remain until the start of the playoffs.
Chicago weekend schedule
Weekend weather
- Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees, following possible early-morning showers.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees; 4% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 80 degrees; 18% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.
Friday, July 5
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series
- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity (None)
Saturday, July 6
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
- 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
- 11 a.m. - Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
- 12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
- 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (50 laps, 110 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, July 7
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (75 laps, 165 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)