MLB: Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
Saves and Steals: Mid-season closer rankings
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240703.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
GettyImages-2159860992.png
Jessica Campbell will be the first woman on an NHL bench as assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken

nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
nbc_roto_btewimbeldonmens_240703.jpg
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240703.jpg
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America

MLB: Washington Nationals at Cleveland Guardians
Saves and Steals: Mid-season closer rankings
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240703.jpg
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio: How to watch on NBC, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
GettyImages-2159860992.png
Jessica Campbell will be the first woman on an NHL bench as assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken

nbc_roto_bte76ers_240703.jpg
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
nbc_roto_btewimbeldonmens_240703.jpg
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240703.jpg
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America

NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at the Chicago Street Race

  
Published July 4, 2024 07:00 AM
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race
July 1, 2024 03:50 PM
From planning to staging to covering race day, get an inside look at how NBC Sports broadcasted NASCAR’s first-ever race weekend in Chicago last year.

NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago for Cup and Xfinity series races this weekend.

Last summer in the Windy City marked the sport’s first race on a street course. It’s back on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile paved surface, with USA Network and NBC coverage. NBC’s coverage will feature roughly 90 cameras to showcase this weekend’s races.

Here’s your need-to-know info as only seven races remain until the start of the playoffs.

Chicago weekend schedule

Weekend weather

  • Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees, following possible early-morning showers.
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees; 4% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
  • Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon with a high of 80 degrees; 18% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Friday, July 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series
  • 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity (None)

    Saturday, July 6

    (All times Eastern)

    Garage open

    • 7:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series
    • 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series

    Track activity

    • 10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)
    • 11 a.m. - Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
    • 12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)
    • 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
    • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (50 laps, 110 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

    Sunday, July 7

    (All times Eastern)

    Garage open

    • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

    Track activity

    • 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (75 laps, 165 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
    NASCAR Chicago: Rivalries, expectations and more
    Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series race set to take off in Chicago, discussing competition between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, defending champion Shane van Gisbergen and what to expect this weekend.