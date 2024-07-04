NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at the Chicago Street Race

NASCAR returns to the streets of Chicago for Cup and Xfinity series races this weekend.

Last summer in the Windy City marked the sport’s first race on a street course. It’s back on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile paved surface, with USA Network and NBC coverage. NBC’s coverage will feature roughly 90 cameras to showcase this weekend’s races.

Here’s your need-to-know info as only seven races remain until the start of the playoffs.

Chicago weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Friday, July 5

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity (None)



Saturday, July 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



7:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series

10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



10 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

11 a.m. - Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

12:30 p.m. - 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network)

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (50 laps, 110 miles; USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



12:30 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



4:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (75 laps, 165 miles; NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)