NASCAR makes adjustments to cars to help keep them from getting airborne

  
Published October 1, 2024 02:43 PM

NASCAR will have teams make changes to cars ahead of Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in an effort to keep the vehicles from going airborne.

The modifications comes after Josh Berry got upside down and Michael McDowell’s car went airborne in separate crashes at Daytona in August and Corey LaJoie went upside down in an incident at Michigan in August.

NASCAR is adding a rocker skirt at the bottom of the car. Other changes include adding fabric right side roof flap and right side roof fails will be extended 2 inches with polycarbonate.

NASCAR will supply all the parts to teams.

McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
Michael McDowell spins at the front of the field and the No. 34 catches air after a massive hit from Joey Logano, collecting 14 Cup Series drivers late in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

NASCAR considered extending the shark fin on the right rear windshield all the way across the car and down the front windshield. Series officials decided against that when some drivers raised concerns about visibility issues if it was place down the right side of the front windshield.
Lajoie flips on the backstretch at Michigan
Corey Lajoie spins after slight contact with Noah Gragson on the backstretch, sending the No. 7 on its roof, eventually landing right side up in the grass at Michigan.

NBC’s coverage of Sunday’s race at Talladega begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with an extended Countdown to Green pre-race show. Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Here is a look at the changes to the cars ahead of this weekend’s race:

Talladega rocker skirt.jpg

Rocker skirt added to the bottom of NASCAR Cup cars where arrow indicates.

Rocker skirt added to the bottom of NASCAR Cup cars where arrow indicates. Photo: NASCAR

Talladega roof flap.jpg

Fabric added to the roof flap for NASCAR Cup cars to help keep the vehicles from getting airborne.

Fabric added to the roof flap for NASCAR Cup cars to help keep the vehicles from getting airborne. Photo: NASCAR