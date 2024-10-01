NASCAR makes adjustments to cars to help keep them from getting airborne
NASCAR will have teams make changes to cars ahead of Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway in an effort to keep the vehicles from going airborne.
The modifications comes after Josh Berry got upside down and Michael McDowell’s car went airborne in separate crashes at Daytona in August and Corey LaJoie went upside down in an incident at Michigan in August.
NASCAR is adding a rocker skirt at the bottom of the car. Other changes include adding fabric right side roof flap and right side roof fails will be extended 2 inches with polycarbonate.
NASCAR will supply all the parts to teams.
NASCAR considered extending the shark fin on the right rear windshield all the way across the car and down the front windshield. Series officials decided against that when some drivers raised concerns about visibility issues if it was place down the right side of the front windshield.
NBC’s coverage of Sunday’s race at Talladega begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with an extended Countdown to Green pre-race show. Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Here is a look at the changes to the cars ahead of this weekend’s race: