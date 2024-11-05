NASCAR suspends 9 people from 3 teams, issues $600K in fines for actions at end of Martinsville race

NASCAR suspended nine people and issued a total of $600,000 in fines to three teams for their actions at the end of last weekend’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR cited the teams of Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain for violating the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.

NASCAR suspended a team executive, crew chief and spotter for each of the three teams. Each team and driver was fined $100,000 and penalized 50 points.

Those suspended from 23XI Racing are team executive Dave Rogers, crew chief Bootie Barker and spotter Freddie Kraft.

Suspended from Richard Childress Racing are team executive Keith Rodden, crew chief Justin Alexander and spotter Brandon Benesch.

Suspended from Trackhouse Racing are team executive Tony Lunders, crew chief Phil Surgen and spotter Brandon McReynolds.

Trackhouse Racing announced it would appeal the penalties.

