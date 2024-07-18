NASCAR weekend schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP
Published July 18, 2024 07:00 AM
The Brickyard 400 success could mean a title run
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte discuss the importance of the Brickyard 400 and how it separates the contenders from the pretenders.
Three NASCAR series will race on two tracks this week in Indianapolis.
Cup and Xfinity drivers return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval for the first time since 2020. The last three editions were run on the road course.
Craftsman Truck series drivers will again compete at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Here’s your need-to-know information:
Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekend schedule
Weekend weather
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high between 76-79 degrees no chance of rain during Xfinity and Cup practice.
- Saturday: Sunny skies with a high between 78-81 degrees and no chance of rain during Xfinity and Cup qualifying. Sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the time of Cup race.
Friday, July 19
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Xfinity Series
- 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
- 2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App)
Saturday, July 20
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 7 a.m.: Xfinity Series
- 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)
- 1:05 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday, July 21
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (160 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
IMS demands technical soundness and respect
Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte explain why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is so difficult and what it takes to be successful at the legendary track.
Indianapolis Raceway Park weekend schedule
Weather
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the time of Truck series race.
Friday, July 19
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 10:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series
Track activity
- 3:30 p.m. - 4:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
- 4:05 p.m. - 5 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)
- 8:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series race (200 laps, 137.2 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)