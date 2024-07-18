NASCAR weekend schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP

Three NASCAR series will race on two tracks this week in Indianapolis.

Cup and Xfinity drivers return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval for the first time since 2020. The last three editions were run on the road course.

Craftsman Truck series drivers will again compete at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Here’s your need-to-know information:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekend schedule

Friday, July 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Xfinity Series

11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



1:05 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)

2:35 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.: Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, July 20

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



7 a.m.: Xfinity Series

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



12:05 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

1:05 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 21

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



11:30 a.m.: Cup Series

Track activity



2:30 p.m.: Cup Series race (160 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

IMS demands technical soundness and respect Nate Ryan and Steve Letarte explain why Indianapolis Motor Speedway is so difficult and what it takes to be successful at the legendary track.

Indianapolis Raceway Park weekend schedule

Friday, July 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



10:30 a.m.: Craftsman Truck Series

Track activity

