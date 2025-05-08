Phillies at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 8

It’s Thursday, May 8 and the Phillies (21-15) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (16-20). Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Ryan Pepiot for Tampa Bay.

The Phillies took Games 1 and 2 of the series with yesterday’s victory coming in a 7-0 shutout. The Phillies have outscored the Rays, 15-4, in the two games and have won four of the previous five games overall.

Let/s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Rays

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 7:05 PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, FDSNSUN, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Rays

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-138), Rays (+117)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Rays

Pitching matchup for May 8, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Ryan Pepiot

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (3-0, 1.94 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Rays: Ryan Pepiot, (2-4, 4.23 ERA)

Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Rays

The Phillies have won 3 straight games at the Rays

The Under is 37-29-2 for the Rays’ and the Phillies’ games combined this season

The Rays have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight home games

