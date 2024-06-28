NASCAR Xfinity at Nashville: How to watch on USA, start time, forecast

The push to the Xfinity Series playoffs begins with Saturday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Ten races remain in the regular season. Six of the 12 playoff spots have been secured with a win. Those drivers are Chandler Smith, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Shane van Gisbergen and Jesse Love.

Sammy Smith holds the final playoff spot. Ryan Sieg is the first driver outside a playoff spot. He’s 31 points below the cutline.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:55 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:05 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. … Qualifying is at 12:45 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 4:25 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 4:47 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:48 p.m. by Jessica Nixon.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.33-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:45 p.m. Saturday

TV/RADIO: USA Network will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. on USA Network. ... Performance Racing Network coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the PRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Partly cloudy with a high of 92 degrees with an 18 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: AJ Allmendinger won last year’s race. Riley Herbst finished second. Sam Mayer placed third.

