Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/kwwfqjtwvqjjithcob1v
Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Myrtle Beach Classic - Round Two
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Full field includes Bryan Bros.
John Deere Classic - Previews
How to watch Caitlin Clark at the LPGA’s Annika event pro-am and Women’s Leadership Summit

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hosslerace_241108.jpg
Hossler drops ace at World Wide Technology Champ.
nbc_nas_allgaiercrash_241108.jpg
Allgaier finds wall during Championship practice
nbc_golf_worldwiderd2_241108.jpg
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Podcast: The NASCAR 2024 Cup Championship contenders in their own words

  
Published November 8, 2024 06:00 PM

On the latest NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode, the 2024 Championship 4 contenders sit down for interviews about their journeys to Sunday’s title race at Phoenix Raceway.

Among the highlights:

—Joey Logano explains why he believes being “the old man” will be his strength in his quest for a third championship.

—Ryan Blaney details why his No. 12 team is “way better than we were last year” after a season and playoffs full of adversity left the Team Penske crew hungrier because “because we have tasted the forbidden fruit and we want another bite of it.”

—Tyler Reddick goes in depth on what it’s like driving for NBA legend Michael Jordan. “You can just hear it in his voice, see it in his demeanor,” Reddick said. “He’s really locked in on what’s going on and really cares about what happens throughout our race. He has a lot of passion.”

—William Byron relives the aftermath of his agonizing wait to make the title round at Martinsville Speedway and why he feels “we’re destined to be in this position, and I think it could be our year. Just because a lot of times, even personally, I felt like it was not meant to be and I just think that this has been a culmination of a lot of hard work this year and a lot of teamwork and I just feel a bond with my team that I haven’t felt before.”

You can listen below or at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts.