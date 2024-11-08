Podcast: The NASCAR 2024 Cup Championship contenders in their own words

On the latest NASCAR on NBC Podcast episode, the 2024 Championship 4 contenders sit down for interviews about their journeys to Sunday’s title race at Phoenix Raceway.

Among the highlights:

—Joey Logano explains why he believes being “the old man” will be his strength in his quest for a third championship.

—Ryan Blaney details why his No. 12 team is “way better than we were last year” after a season and playoffs full of adversity left the Team Penske crew hungrier because “because we have tasted the forbidden fruit and we want another bite of it.”

—Tyler Reddick goes in depth on what it’s like driving for NBA legend Michael Jordan. “You can just hear it in his voice, see it in his demeanor,” Reddick said. “He’s really locked in on what’s going on and really cares about what happens throughout our race. He has a lot of passion.”

—William Byron relives the aftermath of his agonizing wait to make the title round at Martinsville Speedway and why he feels “we’re destined to be in this position, and I think it could be our year. Just because a lot of times, even personally, I felt like it was not meant to be and I just think that this has been a culmination of a lot of hard work this year and a lot of teamwork and I just feel a bond with my team that I haven’t felt before.”

