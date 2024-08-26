Race for regular season title, final playoff spots intensify heading to Darlington

The race for the regular season championship and the final playoff spots come to an end with Sunday night’s Southern 500.

Chris Buescher holds the last playoff spot heading to Darlington Raceway. USA Network has the coverage Sunday. Countdown to Green airs at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by race coverage at 6 p.m. ET

Winners, losers from a wild night at Daytona Harrison Burton earned his first career Cup win and gave Wood Brothers Racing its 100th series victory.

Bubba Wallace is the first driver below the cutline. He’s 21 points behind Buescher. Ross Chastain is 27 points behind Buescher.

Thirteen of the 16 playoff spots have been secured by a win, leaving just three spots to be set Sunday night. Harrison Burton’s victory Saturday night at Daytona moved him into a playoff position.

Martin Truex Jr. is virtually locked in. He’s 58 points above the cutline. Ty Gibbs is 39 points above the cutline and Buescher is next.

The regular season champion also will be determined Sunday. Tyler Reddick leads the series with 823 points. Kyle Larson is 17 points back. Chase Elliott is 18 points behind Reddick.

The regular season champion receives 15 playoff points. The runner-up receives 10 playoff points. Third gets eight playoff points and it goes down to 10th place, which receives one playoff point.

Here is a look at the playoff standings going into the Southern 500.

Xfinity playoff standings

Four races remain in the Xfinity regular season heading into Saturday’s race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on USA Network).

Eight of the 12 playoff spots have been earned with a win. Those without a win in a playoff position are AJ Allmendinger (113 points above the cutline), Sheldon Creed (+93), Parker Kligerman (+44) and Ryan Sieg (+15).

Sammy Smith is the first driver outside a playoff position. He’s 15 points below the cutline.

Craftsman Truck Series

Layne Riggs won the opening Truck playoff race Sunday at The Milwaukee Mile but he is not in the playoffs.

Christian Eckes leads the points with two races left in the opening playoff round. Grant Enfinger holds the final transfer spot.

Ben Rhodes is the first driver below the transfer spot. He’s two points behind Enfinger. Rajah Caruth is four points behind Enfinger.

The series next races Sept. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway.



