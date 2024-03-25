Report: NASCAR set for likely return to COTA in 2025

NASCAR is set for a return to Circuit of the Americas during the 2025 season, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman.

Kevin Lyttle of the Austin American-Statesman reported Sunday that both Speedway Motorsports and COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein are planning for another NASCAR weekend at the 3.410-mile road course. There is not yet a contract in place for 2025.

“Nothing is final until the official NASCAR schedule comes out, but we’re planning for another big event week in Austin at COTA in 2025,” Marcus Smith, SMI president and CEO, told the Statesman.

COTA Cup results: William Byron takes the victory William Byron scored his second Cup victory of the season Sunday at Circuit of the Americas

Epstein told the Statesman that he doesn’t “foresee any problem going forward” in reference to NASCAR returning to COTA.

Shortly after William Byron won Sunday’s race, NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas posted an offer for 2025 ticket renewals on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

NASCAR added Circuit of the Americas to the schedule during the 2021 season. Chase Elliott won the inaugural, rain-shortened race. Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Byron have won the last three Cup races at COTA.

Last season’s Cup race at COTA earned Fox a 1.81 rating and 3.12 million viewers. The 2022 Cup race had a 2.18 rating and 3.731 million viewers, per the Sports Business Journal.

The idea of returning to the road course in future seasons is one that multiple drivers have supported. Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman are among those that said they would like to continue racing at COTA.

“Dang right I want to see it come back,” Ross Chastain said last week at Bristol. “I had some some great runs there and super fast cars and just a lot of fun — Trucks, Xfinity, Cup cars, all of them. ...I hope that (Marcus Smith) doesn’t let it go.”