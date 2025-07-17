 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Jacob Misiorowski, Jacob deGrom among pitchers who could face innings limits in second half
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6
Simone Biles, Suni Lee lead Olympians to win ESPYs
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
WATCH: Phil Mickelson saves par after leaving one in the bunker at The Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_olesonchipin16_250717__121142.jpg
Olesen extends early lead with impressive chip-in
nbc_golf_micklesonbunkershot_250717.jpg
Mickelson saves par from bunker at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenpadraigtee_250717.jpg
Harrington tees off The 153rd Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dover weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and ARCA

  
Published July 17, 2025 06:00 AM

On its first July weekend in more than 56 years, Dover Motor Speedway will play host to a NASCAR tripleheader of the ARCA, Xfinity and Cup series.

It’s the first time since Dover’s debut Cup race on July 6, 1969 that the track nicknamed the “Monster Mile” has had a race in July with NASCAR’s premier series.

AUTO: MAR 04 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300
NASCAR issues forceful response to court over 23XI, Front Row request to reclaim charter status
NASCAR files response to 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports requesting this week to have charter status through the rest of the season after it expired Wednesday.

The 1-mile concrete oval will play host to a 150-lap ARCA race Friday, a 200-lap Xfinity race Saturday and a 400-lap Cup race Sunday.

The defending winners at Dover are Denny Hamlin (Cup), Ryan Truex (Xfinity) and Connor Zilisch (ARCA).

Dover will mark the semifinals of the In-Season Challenge with four Cup drivers squaring off for the final two slots at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here are the matchups:

—Ty Dillon (32nd seed), No. 10 Chevrolet vs. John Hunter Nemechek (12), No. 42 Toyota
—Ty Gibbs (6), No. 54 Toyota vs. Tyler Reddick (23), No. 45 Toyota

AUTO: JUN 28 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Dover weekend
Alex Bowman has four consecutive top-10 finishes at Dover, including a victory.

Dover weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 18

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — ARCA Series
  • 1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 1:40 - 2:25 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 2:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
  • 5 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1)

Saturday, July 19

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 1:35 - 2:35 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 20

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 400 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 120, Stage 2 at Lap 250; TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Parly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and winds from the north to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. It will be a high of 83 degrees with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 42% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.