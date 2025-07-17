Dover weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and ARCA

On its first July weekend in more than 56 years, Dover Motor Speedway will play host to a NASCAR tripleheader of the ARCA, Xfinity and Cup series.

It’s the first time since Dover’s debut Cup race on July 6, 1969 that the track nicknamed the “Monster Mile” has had a race in July with NASCAR’s premier series.

The 1-mile concrete oval will play host to a 150-lap ARCA race Friday, a 200-lap Xfinity race Saturday and a 400-lap Cup race Sunday.

The defending winners at Dover are Denny Hamlin (Cup), Ryan Truex (Xfinity) and Connor Zilisch (ARCA).

Dover will mark the semifinals of the In-Season Challenge with four Cup drivers squaring off for the final two slots at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Here are the matchups:

—Ty Dillon (32nd seed), No. 10 Chevrolet vs. John Hunter Nemechek (12), No. 42 Toyota

—Ty Gibbs (6), No. 54 Toyota vs. Tyler Reddick (23), No. 45 Toyota

Dover weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 18

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — ARCA Series

1 - 6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



1:40 - 2:25 p.m. — ARCA practice

2:40 - 3 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

5 p.m. — ARCA race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1)

Saturday, July 19

Garage open



9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



11 - 11:55 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:05 - 1 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

1:35 - 2:35 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:45 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 20

Garage open



11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



2 p.m. — Cup race (400 laps, 400 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 120, Stage 2 at Lap 250; TNT, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Parly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees and winds from the north to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 84 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon. It will be a high of 83 degrees with winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 42% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 87 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with a 10% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

