COTA Cup results: William Byron takes the victory

Daytona 500 winner William Byron earned his second victory of the season, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Circuit of the Americas.

The victory is the third in the first six races of the season for Hendrick Motorsports.

Christopher Bell, who won a stage, placed second. Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick completed the top five.

For Gibbs, this is his fifth consecutive top-10 streak, the longest in his Cup career and best active streak in the series.

Bowman and Reddick both have scored top-10 finishes in all four Cup races at COTA. Ross Chastain also has done that after his seventh-place finish Sunday.

